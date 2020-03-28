Tornado hits Arkansas as storm moves through parts of Northeast United States

JONESBORO, Ark. (WVLT/KAIT) -- A tornado ripped through Jonesboro, Arkansas Saturday afternoon causing damage throughout Craighead Co.
According to Jonesboro E-911 Director Jeff Presley, the Mall at Turtle Creek received damage and authorities were doing search and rescue in the area.
KAITreported several overturned vehicles and officials have set up a command center in the area.
There have been no reports of any injuries as of yet due to the storms.
Just south of Amagon #tornado pic.twitter.com/KjIQ4mSAaX— mwiggins (@MarlowWiggins) March 28, 2020
