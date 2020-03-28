Tornado hits Arkansas as storm moves through parts of Northeast United States

A tornado ripped through Jonesboro, Arkansas Saturday afternoon causing damage throughout Craighead Co.

According to Jonesboro E-911 Director Jeff Presley, the Mall at Turtle Creek received damage and authorities were doing search and rescue in the area.

KAITreported several overturned vehicles and officials have set up a command center in the area.

There have been no reports of any injuries as of yet due to the storms.

