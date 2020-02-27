Tornado safety, Severe Weather Awareness Week

Tornadoes can and do happen in East Tennesse despite some old misnomers that say mountains can keep them away.

Meteorologist Heather Haley went through nearly 70 years of data and found that East Tennessee has had tornadoes in every single county in our coverage area. From 1950 through 2019, there has been a total of 223 tornadoes in the area as a whole.

Meteorologists determine a risk for a tornadoes when looking for conditions that will create winds moving up into the storm clouds, ultimately starting the rotation at the top. If it does reach all the way to the ground, then it is officially a tornado.

Knowing conditions are favorable is when a Tornado Watch is issued. This means to make sure you get warnings no matter where you, like turning them on in your WVLT Weather app. A Tornado Warning is issued when a tornado is spotted on the ground, but more often in our area it's actually radar indicated. That's because the hills and mountains make it hard to safely see in the distance.

A good rule of thumb is to know where you will go if a Tornado Warning is issued. The safest place in your home is the lowest level, away from windows, so if you have a basement that would be your spot. Have supplies stored in that spot, and have blankets or even a mattress to cover you and your family for protection if needed.

