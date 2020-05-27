Tourism business reopens cautiously in Jefferson County

Businesses across Jefferson County are adjusting to new ways of operating as they begin to reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lisa Cloud said she's still working with soon-to-be brides as they make wedding plans at The Carriage House venue in rural Jefferson County.

Cloud, an event organizer for the family-run business she helps her daughter and son-in-law with, said she has to let clients know about changes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Our brides have had to make adjustments with events coming up, such as decreasing numbers they're having and no buffets," Cloud said.

She said since the governor's order took effect in late March, the venue had several events canceled or postponed.

Near downtown Jefferson City, Kyle Cutshaw said his family business is glad to be reopening after weeks of being shut down.

Cutshaw's family owns Mossy Creek Mini Golf.

"Really limiting the amount of contact you have with staff so you can get to play very quickly on the course," said Clawson about arrangements for people to pick up and drop off their golf gear outside.

He said a strict sanitizing procedure takes place that ensures safety for staff and golfers.

Tourism Director Lauren Hurdle with the Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce said she encourages all businesses to follow state guidelines. She has posters for the Tennessee Pledge that businesses can post.

"Please do not get within 6 feet of another group of people. Right now we're going to go into a new phase where we can have a gathering of up to 50 people. So that's changing for our recreation facilities and some of our other venues," Hurdle said.

Hurdle noted that nearly 500 Jefferson County jobs depend on tourism. She said events such as fishing tournaments that had to be postponed are planned for later in the year.

Moving forward with caution is not a big change for The Carriage House when it comes to the cleaning routine, according to Cloud.

"We have always had a cleaning crew come in after our big events and totally clean and sanitize our place and we're just putting a little more emphasis on the sanitizing," Cloud said.

Cutshaw said that despite weeks of being closed, he is hopeful things will bounce back. "We've seen an outpouring from our community and we think folks are gonna come back and support us."

Copyright WVLT. All rights reserved.

.