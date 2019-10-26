Tourists bear severe weather to see The Smoky Mountains

Tourists were lined up outside of Cades Cove early Sunday morning waiting for roads to reopen.

Park rangers went around to multiple campsites inside the park warning campers of severe weather. Visitors were recommended to voluntarily evacuate the park if necessary but tourists told WVLT's Arial Starks they wouldn't let a little bad weather ruin their weekend.

"The winds were really blowing and we were a little bit afraid of the limbs falling but we didn't have any downfall and folks were still coming in to the campground last night so I don't really think it had any effect on who was coming in or leaving," said Donna Davis of Townsend, Tenn. "We didn't see anyone leaving because of the weather."

Great Smoky Mountains National Park experienced high winds of 30 mph Saturday morning. Rangers reported winds of approximately 60 mph across the Tennessee side of the mountains as of Saturday evening.

As of Sunday morning, the Cades Cove entrance is back open after crews cleared the downed trees. Crews are now working to clear the Gatlinburg side.

Winds are expected to grow stronger Saturday evening with a High Wind Warning in effect until 5:00 a.m. Sunday morning. All roadways will remain closed until the warning has expired. Crews will then assess damage and start clearing roads for reopening.

Rangers advised hikers to avoid hiking during this time period across the park, particularly in areas with standing dead trees.

Park visitor centers, campgrounds, and picnic areas remain open at this time. Visitors should be cautious when making travel plans.

Road Closures

- Laurel Creek Road

-Elkmont Campground

