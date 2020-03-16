Tourists still visiting Sevier County

Sevier County now has its first case of the Coronavirus and more businesses have decided to close. Still many people are not taking the warning to not travel.

A new reality Monday for Sevier County as more businesses decided to close for months, like Hatfield and McCoy Dinner Feud closed until May 9th.

While big attractions may be closed, people are in town and ready to spend time with family.

It’s a preplanned staycation for Alisha Ballenger from Knoxville who decided to keep a visit to Sevier County during spring break.

“We’re just here enjoying the mountains. Hopefully some sunshine and our time as a family,” said Alisha Ballenger.

All over town billboards that once advertised ‘tonight’s show times,’ now advertise when shows will reopen.

While on the streets of Gatlinburg, social distancing not so much, as folks walked shoulder to shoulder.

“We made this plan back in January and we just decided not to change it. We’re not buying in on all the hype,” said Jim Graham from Illinois. “We carry hand sanitizer with us that’s something we’ve commonly done or historically done for our family.”

The Ramsey Hotel and Convention Center, also home to the WVLT Sevier County News Bureau, is open for those who are coming, but it’s all about disinfecting.

“We’re cleaning like crazy, everybody is wiping and disinfecting. So we’re disinfecting everything in the whole hotel. We’re just going to sit back and wait and see what happens,” said Karl Thomas.

Some hotels report a 50% reduction in guests over the coming weeks. Thomas says all of their groups over the next month have cancelled.

For those who are here it’s about time with family.

“The mountains are always open I guess. So if we did want to go out on a hike that would be nice. As far as I know I haven’t heard about cades cove being closed so if the weather is nice we’d like to get out and enjoy,” said Ballenger.

There are still businesses open, many say they hope to provide a calming experience for guests as much as they can during this time.