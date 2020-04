A group of tow trucks paraded up Cumberland Ave. Friday night.

(WVLT)

The tow trucks drove down the street honking their horns and flashing their lights for all to see.

The trucks turned on 17th Street and headed for the East Tennessee Children's Hospital and Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.

The drivers participated in the parade to honor healthcare workers for their continuous hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

