Farragut's annual Independence Day Parade canceled, plans drive-by viewing

The Town of Farragut announced its annual Independence Day Parade has been canceled and plans to have a drive-by viewing.

The town asked businesses and neighborhoods to participate in the annual parade at home. The event will continue to take place on Saturday July 4, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Residents are encouraged to decorate their yards, houses, cars, trucks and dress in festive attire for the drive-by viewing.

To participate in the drive-by viewing, the town asked participants to send their location to media@townoffarragut.org by 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, for a map of participating locations.

