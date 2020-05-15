Townsend's Smoky Mountain River Rat tubing business back open

A popular tubing company in Townsend is now back open as of Friday.

Smoky Mountain River Rat had patrons back in the water tubing down the Little River. The company usually opens May 1, but it had to push that date back due to COVID-19.

"For so many new things to be in place, we've done really well with it," said General Manager Jennifer Duerer. "The customers seem to be receiving all the new procedures well, so everything is going good."

The company has encouraged people to book online to help cut down on in-person lines.

