Toys R Us is back online with Target's help

Target announced on Tuesday it will relaunch the Toys R Us brand online.

The retailer will partner with the company that currently owns the Toys R Us brand to bring back ToysRUs.com.

The new partnership allows Toys R Us to have an online presence again after the company filed for bankruptcy in 2018.

“Target’s leadership in toys, digital and fulfillment are an unbeatable platform for Toys“R” Us to reconnect with their fans while we introduce them to the ease and convenience of shopping at Target,” Target Senior Vice President of Merchandising Nikhil Nayar said. “By applying our capabilities in a new way with Toys“R”Us, we can serve even more toy shoppers, drive new growth, and build on our toy leadership.”

Shoppers who visit the website will now be redirected to Target's website to complete their purchase.

In the coming months Target will open new Toys R Us experimental retail stores in select states.

