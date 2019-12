WVLT News is here to help you track Santa Claus as he makes his way across the world with his gifts and reindeer.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command, known as NORAD, tracks Mr. Claus each year using special technology.

Their website, found here, tracks Santa's journey across the globe, and you can stream the "Santa Cam."

Go here to track Santa.

