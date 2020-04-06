Tractor Supply Company reports increased sales of chicks

The Tractor Supply Company said they have seen increased sales of chicks as prices of eggs rise and grocery stores struggle to keep up with increased demand amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Nielsen data shows egg sales increased 44 percent for the week ending March 14 compared with a year ago. Wholesale egg prices have risen 180 percent since the beginning of March.

“Our quarterly earnings call will be held in a couple weeks, and we’ll have general overall sales information regarding Tractor Supply at that time. As an essential retailer, we can say that we have seen increased engagement and sales with current and new customers, and certainly an increase in chick sales during this time," said an official statement from the company.

Seymour and Maryville locations had chicks available as of Monday afternoon. The Knoxville location had only a small number of unsexed chicks available and the Sevierville location was sold out.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.