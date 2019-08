A tractor-trailer carrying hot dogs and bologna caught fire on a busy interstate in Kentucky Wednesday evening.

Gray affiliate WAVE reports the incident took place around 4:23 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-265.

The fire caused two lanes of southbound traffic to be closed for several hours.

Authorities say the cause of the fire is not clear. There are currently no reported injuries.

