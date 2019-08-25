Tractor-trailer fire causes I-75 lane closures

All I-75 south bound lanes starting at the 125-mile marker have been closed according to the Anderson County Sheriff's office. Traffic is being rerouted to Exit 128.

The closure comes from a tractor-trailer fire that is said to contain an unknown chemical and ammunition which is inhibiting crews in extinguishing the fire.

The Anderson County sheriff's department along with Norris Fire, Andersonville Volunteer Fire Department, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol are on the scene.

Roads are expected to reopen at 2:40 pm.

