Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to a cargo fire on I-40 west in Jefferson County near mile marker 417 just before 5 a.m Friday.

"Our Troop E Midnight Troopers deal with all kind of incidents that folks don't always know about," said THP in a Tweet.

According to TDOT, the incident is expected to be clear by 9 a.m.

No injuries have been reported.

