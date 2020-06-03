Tractor-trailer transporting beer crashes, catches fire in Unicoi County

Source: TDOT
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Wed 7:36 PM, Jun 03, 2020

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) -- The Tennessee Department of Transportation said part of the interstate in Unicoi County was closed after a tractor-trailer crashed and caught fire Wednesday afternoon.

TDOT officials said the tractor-trailer traveling on Interstate 26 was transporting beer.

The crash is expected to be cleared by 7:10 p.m.

WJHL was live at the scene in Unicoi County.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

 