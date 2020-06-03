Tractor-trailer transporting beer crashes, catches fire in Unicoi County

The Tennessee Department of Transportation said part of the interstate in Unicoi County was closed after a tractor-trailer crashed and caught fire Wednesday afternoon.

One lane is back open on I-26 West in Unicoi County following an earlier tractor-trailer crash/fire. The tractor-trailer was transporting beer. pic.twitter.com/T9kQbKE32Z — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) June 3, 2020

TDOT officials said the tractor-trailer traveling on Interstate 26 was transporting beer.

The crash is expected to be cleared by 7:10 p.m.

I-26 West at MM 44 in Unicoi County is closed due to a tractor-trailer crash/fire. The tractor-trailer was reportedly transporting beer. pic.twitter.com/t8vbkpY616 — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) June 3, 2020

WJHL was live at the scene in Unicoi County.

