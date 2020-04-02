Trader Joe's, Target and more stores to close on Easter Sunday

(WVLT/KWCH) -- Trader Joe's, Target and other stores will close on Easter Sunday to thank their employees who have been working on the frontline during the coronavirus pandemic.
Here is a list of which stores will be open and closed on Easter 2020:
Closed on Easter:
Aldi
Costco
Publix
Sam's Club
Target
Trader Joe's
Open on Easter:
CVS
Kroger
Rite-Aid
Walmart
Walgreens
Whole Foods
Most grocery stores even designated hours for seniors so they could shop at a less busy time and are therefore less likely to be exposed to coronavirus.
