Trader Joe's, Target and more stores to close on Easter Sunday

Trader Joe's, Target and other stores will close on Easter Sunday to thank their employees who have been working on the frontline during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here is a list of which stores will be open and closed on Easter 2020:

Closed on Easter:

Aldi

Costco

Publix

Sam's Club

Target

Trader Joe's

Open on Easter:

CVS

Kroger

Rite-Aid

Walmart

Walgreens

Whole Foods

Most grocery stores even designated hours for seniors so they could shop at a less busy time and are therefore less likely to be exposed to coronavirus.

