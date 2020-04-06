Report: Tennessee gets D rating for social distancing

Governor Bill Lee announced that traffic data and cell phone movement helped him make the decision to upgrade his "safer at home" order from a recommendation to a mandate.

The order closed nonessential businesses across the state as the coronavirus continues to spread.

Lee said he made the decision after seeing data from the Tennessee Department of Transportation and a private company called Unacast.

TDOT data showed a sharp decline in the number of people on the roads. Big cities like Nashville saw a decline in the thousands.

"We're seeing in the four major urban areas a significant drop in traffic volumes," TDOT Traffic Operations Director Brad Freeze said. "What we're seeing now and these volumes, it's definitely new territory."

The data analyzed is normally used to help TDOT track traffic incidents on the highway and keep drivers updated on drive-times.

TDOT officials said the numbers did not stay low for long and began to increase again on March 30.

"While safer at home measures and further restrictions on business showed a steep drop-off on vehicle movement data...but beginning on March 30th it indicated travel is trending upwards again," Gov. Lee said.

Lee also cited statistics from Unacast, a company that uses cell phone data to monitor movement.

The Unacast data showed a drop in movement until the end of March when mobility increased again. The company's data showed that urban areas had less unnecessary movement than more rural ones.

Unacast gave Tennessee a D- social distancing rating.

