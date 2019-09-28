Traffic stop leads to KPD seizing 300 grams of marijuana

The Knoxville Police Department conducted a traffic stop of a white GMC Yukon on Saturday at the 4400 block of Immanuel Street.

The stop ended up with KPD searching the vehicle due to a strong odor of marijuana.

306 grams of marijuana and the arrest of Jarvis Roper resulted from the search.

Roper had three outstanding warrants in Knox County including a violation of probation for intent to sell cocaine. He was charged with sale and delivery of a schedule 6 narcotic and for having three warrants on file.

