Traffic stop leads to drug bust after K-9 companion alerts investigators

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said a K-9 unit officer and his K-9 partner "Hekko" assisted in a traffic stop of a red Nissan 350Z after the driver allegedly disregarded a stop sign at the E. Dumplin Valley Rd and Talbott Kansas intersection.

The two were called by Deputy Brandon Bullins after he suspected possible drug possession.

Sergeant Tim Herzog and Hekko arrived at the scene. Investigators said Hekko alerted positive on the vehicle resulting in the discovery of 110.7 grams of methamphetamine, 0.7 grams of an unknown brown powered substance and 0.5 grams of Marijuana.

Along with the drugs recovered from the vehicle, investigators said they found a handgun with 3 loaded magazines and $2225.00 cash.

The original post can be found here on the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

