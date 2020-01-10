Traffic stop leads to human trafficking arrest in Louisiana

A California man was arrested for allegedly participating in human trafficking in Louisiana.

According to KNOE, Louisiana State Troopers stopped a vehicle that was heading east on I-10 in the West Baton Rouge Parish on January 8.

Troopers said they spoke to a passenger in the vehicle and became suspicious and contacted the LSP Special Victims Unit for further investigation. KNOE reported that the investigation led them to believe the passenger was coerced into traveling for commercial sex trafficking.

The driver, 44-year-old Ruben Guadarrama Delgado, was arrested and booked on charges of human trafficking, false imprisonment and improper lane usage.

Human trafficking is an alarming epidemic that can befall the most vulnerable, even in East Tennessee. The interstate system in Knoxville provide traffickers a direct route from southern states to the north.

According to a 2011 assessment from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 85 percent of Tennessee counties have reported at least one case of sex trafficking.

Despite the challenges, Tennessee was rated number one in the country when it comes to fighting human trafficking.

If you or someone you know is in trouble, please call the national or state human trafficking hotline number:

National Hotline: 1 (888) 373-7888

TN Hotline: 1 (855) 558-6484

Be Free Textline: Text HELP to 233733 (BEFREE)

