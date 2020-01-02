Human traffickers marking cars is 'urban legend' police say

Police in Alabama say stories about sex traffickers marking cars are just rumors.

In a post on their website, the department says they're aware of recent social media stories about markings on cars for sex-traffickers. They say these are unconfirmed stories.

Police say most of the time traffickers are using computers or it is someone they already know or peer to peer. It is very rare for them to prey on strangers. The Dothan Police have no cases of suspected sex trafficking at this time.

DPD also warns that the more the story circulates on social media, the more criminals and pranksters will try and induce fear by marking other vehicles.

According to the Alabama Fusion Center and their national experts on sex-trafficking, this story of marked cars is an “urban legend.”

Finally, the Dothan Police Department says they would have issued warnings if there was any merit to these claims.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.