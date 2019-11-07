3 trailers filled with supplies stolen from Blount County Christian camp, Sheriff says

According to the Blount County Sheriff's Office, three trailers filled with supplies were stolen from the Holston Conference Camp and Retreat Ministry on October 23.

A report from the Sheriff's Office shows the trailer was filled with supplies, games, clothes, CB radios, Bibles and other items which add up to a value of nearly $40,000.

No suspects have been named in the incident.

The camp has created a wish list of items they need to continue their ministry.

"This year, give a gift that will help provide a summer camp experience for children who could not otherwise experience camp.

​Many of you heard that our trailers, supplies, and equipment have all been stolen. This has been incredibly discouraging, and though we have filed with the police and our insurance, we will still need your help to recover.

​Please help us continue to offer a high-quality summer camp program to children who would not otherwise be able to afford it. "

You can help their cause by donating here.

