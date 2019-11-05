Trailer for Dolly Parton's Netflix series drops

Dolly Parton fans were in for a treat on November 5.

The country music star's Netflix series, Dolly Parton's Heartstrings released its trailer on Tuesday.

Parton returned to her hometown in Pigeon Forge in late October to promote the series on the red carpet.

"'It's an idea I've had since I was a little girl, writing songs and I always thought my songs would make good movies," Parton told WVLT News. "I'm curious to see if people are gonna take to it."

The series has eight episodes are based on or connected to some of her hit songs, including "Jolene."

Watch the trailer below.

