A commitment to fitness and health

It’s springtime, it's getting warmer and golf courses are opening up. And on the course is where you’d expect to see PGA Tour Pro and Knoxville resident Scott Stallings, but what might surprise you is the work he puts in to stay physically fit and healthy in order to enhance his career.

Some 50 yards behind his home and every day of the week during what’s been our reality amid the pandemic, Stallings and friends major leaguer Yan Gomes, martial arts fighter Scott Holzman and sports trainer and therapist Adam Kereley hit the gym for some fellowship and fitness.

Stallings says, ”These guys you just saw, I train with, they were my first call as far as we knew we were all going to be shut down, kind of had a conversation that we were going to have a time that none of us were ever going to have in our career again. It's something that I've wanted to have happen for a long time."

Considered to be one of the fittest players on tour, the now 35-year-old Stallings says changing his lifestyle was never about looking fit, ”The fitness aspect was never the goal it was all health, it wasn't an aesthetics thing it was about better decision making. I had sinus reconstruction surgery at the end of 2015 and that was kind of the catalyst that pushed things in the right direction."

A three-time winner in on the PGA Tour, Scott believes his current health regimen is helpful to his career, especially the longevity of it.

"To be honest, it extended it quite a bit because at the rate I was going I don't know how much longer I was going to be able to sustain that, just the sheer volume that we play," said Scott, who along with the other tour players, returns to action in mid-June.

He says it’ll be strange without fans on the course, also different will be the safety guidelines in place for the golfers, ”Yeah, we're tested three or four times a week, taking your temperature and everything that goes along with it. We're a traveling circus and with more of that they're gonna require it with keeping everybody together."

