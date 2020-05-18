VFL shares his secret to success in trying times

"Sports is indirectly one of the things that can hold a society, a country, a nation together in the midst of trying times," says VFL Derrick Furlow Jr.

And Derrick would know, after playing football at the high school, collegiate and professional level. His appreciation for overcoming adversity helped lead him to a masters degree in Sports Psychology, one he says he’s used to help others attack life, ” Attack life or life will attack you. I believe a lot of are being attacked by life, whether it’s from our health perspective or our finances. The faster you can handle it and deal with it, the faster it goes away.”

A Vol for Life, Derrick wore the Orange and White for the Tennessee football team. He says he learned a lot of lessons inside Neyland Stadium, lessons he is now sharing with others to help them navigate through life, especially during these difficult times, “If you were to look at sports, it gives you a frame work and blueprint about a lot of these unforeseen things that we’re facing right now in life and how you can go apply it to give yourself a winning edge or at least a clear mindset and proper perspective on how to go about handling it.”

Derrick has developed a personal formula for success he loves to share with others and that’s T+C+C=ST. Takeaway, Correlate, Carryover equals Successful Transition he says, ”Take a look at that transition formula and how it applies to their life, their business and family so they can transition like a champion once this pandemic is over."

