Travelers in at least 5 U.S. airports exposed to measles in December

A travel warning has been issued this holiday season after health officials said travelers at 5 U.S. airports were exposed to measles.

According to health officials, an unidentified person, believed to have contracted measles while traveling in Europe in late November, visited the Auston-Bergstrom international airport in Austin, Texas last week.

Health officials in Chicago and Virginia are also investigating possible exposures at O'Hare airport and Richmond International Airport.

On Dec. 11, health officials said three unvaccinated children with measles that were visiting from New Zealand, likely exposed travelers at Denver and Los Angeles international airport.

The measles virus spreads through coughing and sneezing and can live in the air for up to two hours.

People with the measles virus may show symptoms including high fever, cough, runny nose, pink eye and a red, splotchy rash.

