Gatlinburg to get treehouse resort in 2020

Animal Planet's Treehouse Master Pete Nelson is helping put together a treehouse resort in Gatlinburg that is expected to open in spring 2020.

"I reached out to Pete and we did a number of site visits. He actually designed all the treehouses, followed our concept and came up with each individual treehouse. He was involved in concept planning, picking out the trees he wanted to use, and he's building them as well," said owner and developer Joseph Ayres.

The treehouses are part of the Norton Creek resort. There will be eight unique treehouses available to rent.

"Treehouse Grove at Norton Creek is perfect for those who want a more adventurous getaway! With 8 treehouses available, your vacation in the trees is just a few clicks away! Our treehouses feature unique layouts while including everything you have come to expect from resort-style amenities,' the Norton website.

"The original plan was to sell them," said Ayres. "But we're keeping them to rent out because of such high demand."

The treehouses will be available on Airbnb and VRBO in the spring, but for now you can visit the Norton website to sign up for updates on the progress being made on the tree houses and pre-registration.

