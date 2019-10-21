Tremont Institute opens registration for 2020 summer programs

The Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont has opened registration for 2020 summer and adult programs.

The Tremont Institute offers a range of outdoor programs for all ages to live and learn in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

The 2020 program features summer camps for kids and young adults, family camps, professional development for teachers, photography workshops, hiking and backpacking, naturalist programs and wilderness emergency medical courses.

The summer camps for kids include firefly camp, discovery camp, wilderness adventure trek, girls in science and teen high adventure.

Participants typically stay on the campus for 3 to 10 days. The cost of the programs includes housing and meals provided by the Tremont Institute.

Tremont offers programs to educators, including the Teacher Escape Weekend. The program is designed to help teachers meet other educators, share ideas and learn new tools to bring into their schools. Teachers who are a part of the programs get the chance to take their students to Tremont at a discounted price.

“[Tremont] showed me how much fun it is to explore and learn about nature," a previous program participant said. "I never knew I could explore my own backyard until I went to Tremont."

A $50 dollar discount will be available on select summer camps if you registerbefore February 29, 2020.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.