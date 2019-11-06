Trey Smith calls on Vol Nation to donate coats to those in need

Trey Smith, offensive lineman for the Vols, is calling on East Tennessee residents to donate their unused coats for a good cause.

Coats can be donated at 18 locations throughout East Tennessee. / (WVLT)

Knox Area Rescue Ministries is currently holding the 34th annual Coast for the Cold coat drive to collect thousands of coats for those in need.

Community members are asked to donate men's, women's and children's coats at any KARM Stores location or any Prestige Cleaners location this fall.

"I'm asking all volunteers to bring one coat to the drop off location nearest to you," Smith said. "This community is the absolute best. Go Vols and go KARM!"

Those in need of a coat can contact local service agencies or churches to receive a coat voucher to redeem at any KARM store.

The coat drive began on Oct. 14 and will end Saturday, Nov. 9, but KARM stores said they are a little behind their goal. Nearly 4,000 coats are needed to reach the goal.

Children's coats are the most needed item along with XL, XXL and XXXL coats.

