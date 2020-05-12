Trey Smith honored by Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame

The Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame announced that Trey Smith will be presented with the Pat Summitt Ignite Greatness Award at the 39th Annual Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, presented by First Horizon.

The Induction Ceremony is set for Thursday, July 21, and will air on WBXX-TV in Knoxville. Guest speaker is Charles Davis, a games analyst for the NFL on CBS and a member of the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame.

Trey Smith, a native of Jackson, Tennessee, has established himself as one of the greatest offensive linemen in Vol history. The owner of 31 career starts, Smith elected to come back for his senior season to obtain his degree, improve his draft stock and continue to lead the program back to national prominence.

Smith garnered first-team All-Southeastern Conference honors in 2019, appearing in all 13 games with 12 starts and leading the Vols on a six-game winning streak and a victory over Indiana in the Gator Bowl. Off the field, Smith has been a leader in the community. He was named the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year and was the inaugural recipient of the Fritz Pollard Trophy, given to the collegiate player who has exemplified extraordinary courage, community values and exceptional performance on the field.

The Pat Summitt Ignite Greatness Award was established in 2012 when the Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame presented the award to its namesake legendary coach Pat Summitt. To ignite greatness is to believe that every person has limitless potential that we must discover, ignite and foster. No one better exemplifies this idea than Pat Summitt. We appreciate Coach Summitt's support of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley's efforts to ignite greatness. She saw the potential within our community's youth, from Boys & Girls Clubs to the basketball courts. She is the spark that will ignite greatness in generations to come. Past receipts of the award include (in chronological order starting in 2013), Tamika Catchings, Inky Johnson, Jason Witten, Eric Berry, Eddie Courtney, Gus Manning, and Peyton Manning.

Due to COVID-19 and guidelines on social gatherings, the Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame will host its 39th Annual Induction Ceremony, in partnership with WVLT, as a televised event. While we won’t gather together in person to celebrate the Class of 2020 and other honorees, you can still make a donation in lieu of a ticket or table. Your donation will provide Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley with the much-needed resources to continue to serve young people as we work to respond to and recover from COVID-19. All proceeds benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley, which serves over 9800 youth and teens at 17 Club locations in Knox, Blount, Loudon and North Anderson Counties. www.bgctnv.org or www.gkshof.org

