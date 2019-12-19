Trey Smith named finalist for Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award

Vols offensive lineman Trey Smith has been named as one of three finalists for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award.

According to the award website, the award is meant for a "Division I college football player who has demonstrated a record of leadership by exhibiting exceptional courage, integrity and sportsmanship both on and off the field. The award honors the type of exemplary character and commitment to community, family and teammates demonstrated by Jason Witten, the 2012 NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year and one of the most prominent role models in the game.

The winner will be announced at a ceremony on Frisco, TX on February 18, 2020.

Nominees are gathered from the Sports Information Directors of each NCAA Division I football-playing institution. Three finalists are selected by the award’s board of directors, and the winner is selected by a panel of prominent former players and coaches, as well as members of the college football media."

