UT junior Trey Smith has another honor under his belt. On Wednesday, the University of Tennessee announced Smith will be honored with the inaugural Fritz Pollard trophy.

The trophy honors a college player "who has exemplified extraordinary courage, community values, and exceptional performance on the field."

The ceremony will be held on January 30 at the Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center in South Florida.

