Trey Smith, other UT students working behind scenes of Super Bowl LIV

Trey Smith and multiple other University of Tennessee students will be working behind the scenes at Super Bowl LIV.

According to a release from UT, nine students, including Smith, will be working hard in Miami from January 29 to February 3.

UT said the students working the game are: Alyssa Adreno, Erin Gilroy, Ruth Ann Reason, Wade Harrison Sluss, Mariah Smith, Trey Smith, Mary Jo Swearingen, Waverly Whiston and Tyler Young.

Whiston said she applied to the trip for many reasons.

"It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Not only do we get to experience what happens at the Super Bowl, but we also have a great networking opportunity for future employment," she said. "An event like this brings in a lot of major companies I hope to someday have the chance to work with. It is also a wonderful experience to be able to work in such a highly intense environment. In the end, I hope to be able to learn how to work efficiently on such a large event and network with a lot of companies that I might not be able to meet normally."

The student group is comprised of some athletes and all are majoring in business, communications, kinesiology or sports management.

The Super Bowl will be played on Feb 2 at 6:30 p.m. on Fox.

