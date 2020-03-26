Tenn. reverend talks to wife through window twice a day at assisted living facility

Separated by the COVID-19 outbreak, a Tennessee reverend talks to wife through a window twice a day at an assisted living facility.

Reverend Tallmadge Brown is a beloved visitor at Governor’s Bend Retirement and Assisted Living, WJHL reported.

WJHL reported Reverend Brown makes the trip twice a day to visit his beloved wife Velma, but since the coronavirus outbreak, he has had to change how he sees her.

“Preacher Brown, he’s famous, he’s famous and all aren’t you,” Governor’s Bend Executive Director Colleen Cox said.

Reverend Brown now sits outside of Velma’s window so he can still be close and visit, even if he’s not allowed inside of the facility.

