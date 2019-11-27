Tricky turkey: Blount County Investigator reveals his secret talent

The Blount County Sheriff's Office shared photos of a tasty treat made by one of their investigators.

You might think it's a turkey... but you'd be wrong. Turns out Investigator Doug Folmar has a hidden talent. He's great at making realistic looking cakes!

"We all know at least one person who has a hidden talent that, when we see what it is, we are in disbelief and shock," said BCSO on Facebook. "This was the case with one of our employees, Investigator Doug Folmar, who created this masterpiece for Thanksgiving. We thought we saw a beautifully roasted turkey, but soon realized Investigator Folmar designed and baked a lip-smacking cake instead. No one wanted to cut into it, but it tasted every bit as good as it looked! We can't wait to see your next creation, Investigator Folmar!"

BCSO said Folmer has been with the BCSO since 2013.

Were you fooled by the cake?

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.