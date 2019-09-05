Troopers: Kentucky toddler missing at daycare found dead in pond

Kentucky State Police say a toddler was found dead in a pond after he was missing at a residential daycare.

Troopers responded to a home on Helm Schoolhouse Road in Lebanon Tuesday after learning about a 15-month-old child who was missing from a daycare.

The child, identified as Lincoln Spalding, was later found in a nearby pond and transported to a hospital.

The Marion County Coroner pronounced Spalding dead there.

Troopers have not announced any charges. The investigation continues with the assistance of social services and the inspector general's office.

