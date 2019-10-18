Troopers: Sneezing caused rollover accident

Indiana State Police say a rollover crash in northern Indiana happened because the driver suffered from a fit of sneezing.

The accident happened in Lake County around 11 a.m. yesterday. ISP said the driver was exiting from Interstate 80/94 when he was hit by a spell of sneezing and coughing.

The driver told troopers when he opened his eyes thought he saw a passenger car next to him and swerved to avoid it. That move caused the trailer, loaded with 30,000 pounds of aluminum, to sway and overturn.

The driver was treated for non-life threatening injuries at a hospital. No one else was hurt.

The roadway was closed nearly six hours while crews off-loaded and uprighted the truck.

