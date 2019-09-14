Tropical Storm Humberto brings rain to northwest Bahamas

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Humberto is bringing rain to parts of the Bahamas that were recently pummeled by Hurricane Dorian.

Tropical Storm Humberto is not expected to impact the U.S. mainland. (Source: NHC)

Parts of the northwestern Bahamas are expected to experience tropical-storm-force winds and heavy rain over the weekend, but not significant storm surge.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Saturday at 8 a.m. EDT that the storm was located about 30 miles (45 kilometers) east-northeast of Great Abaco Island and moving northwest at 7 mph (11 kph). It had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (64 kph).

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the northwestern Bahamas, excluding Andros Island. Forecasters say the Bahamas will get 2 to 4 inches of rain through Monday.

Portions of the coasts of Florida and Georgia will see 1 to 2 inches of rain.

