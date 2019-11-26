Trot your turkey through the airport, TSA says its OK to travel with turkey

The Transportation Security Administration has a message for travelers this holiday season-- bring your turkeys aboard.

"Who are we kidding, we know you always travel with extra room in your carry-on in case you need to transport the Thanksgiving piece-de-resistance," TSA said in a statement on its website.

Don't worry your side dishes are travel approved as well. Foods like stuffing, green beans, macaroni and cheese and pumpkin pie are all allowed in travelers carry on bags.

TSA officials said travelers should just remember, any dishes that contain liquids should follow the 3-1-1 rule. If you aren't sure if your dish would be considered a liquid, TSA advises you pack it in your checked bag just to be safe.

TSA recommends travelers pack any treats that need to stay cold in dry ice.

The only item that didn't make the "carry-on approved" list is wine.

"Check yo' bottles, in yo' checked bags," TSA said.

If you are in charge of bringing the drinks to your Thanksgiving festivities TSA said you can pack as many alcoholic beverages as you want, in your checked bag, as long as they contain less than 24 percent alcohol. Beverages that contain 24-70 percent alcohol are limited to a total of 5 liters and the drinks should be in their original unopened packaging.

