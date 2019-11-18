Trouble for dairy producers in East Tennessee?

Dean Foods filed for bankruptcy protection last week allowing them to restructure their company, leaving many dairy farmers and producers to question what's next?

A cow eats hay (Source: WVLT)

Across the state there are nearly 70 direct shippers to the three Dean Foods plants.

Worst case scenario, these all close down, and then milk from those plants would have to find another home.

But on the other hand, Dean Foods could be sold to another company, and then it's business as usual for farmers. Farmers were scheduled to get paid on November 18.

As for the bankruptcy move, that's being placed on hold for now.

"What we don't really know is what's going to happen to that paycheck between the last one they actually received and when they did the Chapter 11 filing. We hope that they'll be able to be paid for that milk, but that's still really up in the air. We don't really know what that will mean," explained Dr. Liz Eckelkamp, the UT Dairy Extension Specialist.

For right now, farmers and their families are waiting to see what comes out of the court filings.

"Unfortunately, the cows don't shut off, right? The udder doesn't stop producing milk just because a Chapter 11 was filed. So, these men and women of dairy are still going to go out and feed their cows and milk their cows and live their lives and raise their families, the way they would've before the Chapter 11," said Eckelkamp.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.