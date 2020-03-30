Truck carrying 86 pigs crashes in North Carolina

North Carolina police responded to a crash Monday involving a tractor-trailer hauling 86 pigs.

WFMY reported that the incident occurred around 4 p.m. when the vehicle partially overturned on the off-ramp from I-40 westbound going toward U.S. 52 northbound.

No one was hurt. Emergency crews worked throughout the evening to get the pigs safely out of the trailer.

A preliminary investigation of the crash suggested speed was a factor.

Over turned tractor trailer on Interstate 40 West at Hwy 52 North. Fire department units are working to build a temporary corral to contain livestock trapped in the trailer. #wsfire .146 pic.twitter.com/KLV9mkFD9a — Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) March 30, 2020

