Truck carrying 86 pigs crashes in North Carolina

Source: WINSTON-SALEM FIRE DEPARTMENT
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WVLT/WFMY) -- North Carolina police responded to a crash Monday involving a tractor-trailer hauling 86 pigs.

WFMY reported that the incident occurred around 4 p.m. when the vehicle partially overturned on the off-ramp from I-40 westbound going toward U.S. 52 northbound.

No one was hurt. Emergency crews worked throughout the evening to get the pigs safely out of the trailer.

A preliminary investigation of the crash suggested speed was a factor.

