Truck crash spills 40,000 lbs of avocado onto the interstate

Resist the urge to use tortilla chips to clean up this giant mess.

Part of a Texas interstate was closed Tuesday after 40,000 pounds of avocados spilled onto the roadway.

A tractor trailer carrying them veered off the highway and then crashed.

"When they came back, they over corrected, went across towards the right, over corrected again and then flipped their truck-tractor and their trailer,” said Sgt. Homero R. Balderas with Cibolo Police Department.

It was too much for another big rig to avoid, so that tanker hit the tipped-over truck, adding to the trouble.

"Luckily the tanker that struck them did not turn over like they did and also luckily was empty at the time,” Balderas said.

Two people inside the avocado-hauling truck were hurt and went to a hospital. One of those people was seriously injured.

At last check, both people were in stable condition.

Police meanwhile had to stay behind, waiting until well after daylight for crews to clean up the mushy mess.

It wasn't an easy cleanup by any means because crews can't just go and pick up all those avocados. A lot of them were smashed all over the road and the rain didn’t help.

"They were using some pretty heavy equipment to scrape it all up and get it out of the way,” Balderas said.

The highway shutdown stretched on for hours, making the morning rush and beyond more of a slow crawl for drivers caught in the backup.

