Truck full of toilet paper burns after crash

This is no April Fool’s joke. A semi tractor-trailer carrying a load of toilet paper caught fire in North Texas on Wednesday morning.

It was around 4:00 a.m. when the big rig crashed and burst into flames along Interstate-20, near the I-45 interchange.

Thousands of rolls of toilet paper went up in smoke, causing police to close all lanes of westbound I-20 in southern Dallas County.

Firefighters were able to quickly doused the flames, but are expected to spend hours at the scene putting out hot spots. Crews are also being brought in to clean up the mess.

Investigators are still trying to find out what sparked the fire.

The truck driver wasn’t hurt and no firefighters were injured.

Police haven’t said how long the interstate will be closed.