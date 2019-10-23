Top Republicans break with Trump over 'lynching' comment

Many Congressional Republicans broke with President Donald Trump Tuesday over the President's comparison of the impeachment inquiry to a lynching.

Kevin McCarthy, House Republican leader, said he did not endorse the President's choice of words.

"I don't agree with that language, it's pretty simple," McCarthy said.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell criticized the president over his comments at a news conference.

"Given the history in our country, I would not compare this to a lynching. That was an unfortunate choice of words," McConnell said.

On Tuesday, the President compared House Democrats' impeachment inquiry to a "lynching," a term referring to a practice once widespread across the south in which angry mobs killed thousands of black people.

"So someday, if a Democrat becomes President and the Republicans win the House, even by a tiny margin, they can impeach the President, without due process or fairness or any legal rights. All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here - a lynching. But we will WIN!" the President tweeted.

The White House said Trump was not comparing impeachment to "one of the darkest moments in American history." Spokesnab Hogan Gidley said Trump sent the tweet to express what he feels is continued mistreatment by the news media.

Trump has continuously referred to the probe as a "witch hunt" and a "fraud," but used the term "lynching" for the first time.

Republican Senator Susain Collins said Trump "never should have made that comparison."

Collin's tweeted, "Lynching brings back images of a terrible time in our nation's history, and the President never should have made that comparison."

Some Republicans like Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, defended the President's comment.

"I think that's pretty well accurate," Graham said. "This is a sham. This is a joke."

