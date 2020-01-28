Trump Jr. visits Tennessee to boost Hagerty US Senate bid

Donald Trump Jr. visited Gallatin to help raise money for Republican Bill Hagerty in his bid for an open U.S. Senate seat.

President Donald Trump's oldest son and former Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle headlined a Hagerty campaign event on Tuesday. Tickets for the luncheon started at $1,000 each.

Hagerty has been eager to tout the president's endorsement of him in the race to replace retiring Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander. Hagerty served as U.S. ambassador to Japan under Trump.

He’s is running against trauma surgeon Manny Sethi, who also has stressed his support of the president.