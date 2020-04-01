Trump administration rules gun shops 'essential' amid virus

The Trump administration has issued an advisory ruling calling gun shops “essential” businesses that should remain open during stay-at-home directives.

Gun control groups are challenging that advisory. One gun control group has filed a public records request trying to find out if federal authorities considered public health issues or if it simply was swayed by the gun industry.

The Department of Homeland Security this past weekend issued an advisory declaring that firearms dealers should be considered essential services just like grocery stores, pharmacies and hospitals and allowed to remain open.

The agency said its ruling was not a mandate but merely guidance.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.