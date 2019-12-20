Trump blasts Christian magazine that called for his removal

President Donald Trump is blasting a prominent Christian magazine that published an editorial arguing that he should be removed from office.

Trump tweeted Friday morning that the magazine, “Christianity Today," is a “far-left“ publication, which “has been doing poorly."

In the editorial, the magazine's editor-in-chief writes that, “Democrats have had it out for" Trump “from day one," but that “the facts in this instance are unambiguous": Trump “attempted to use his political power to coerce a foreign leader to harass and discredit one of the president’s political opponents." He says, that “is not only a violation of the Constitution," but “profoundly immoral."

Franklin Graham said in a statement Friday that his father supported President Trump and would not have agreed with the opinion piece.

12/20/2019 11:30:07 AM (GMT -5:00)