Trump campaign looks to the skies to reach voters via blimp

President Donald Trump’s campaign is planning to fly a blimp over swing states to get its message out — and to collect reams of data.

The blimp with Trump logos is set to fly between May and July, and will encourage Trump supporters to text the campaign.

Trump’s campaign says the aim is to help refine the campaign’s already voluminous data on voters in key states.

The unconventional advertising strategy is borne in part out of the campaign’s record fundraising, which has given Trump aides the freedom to explore novel ways to reach voters.

