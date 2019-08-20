Trump delays Denmark meeting because Greenland isn’t for sale

President Donald Trump says an upcoming trip to Denmark is on hold because its prime minister isn't interested in selling Greenland to the U.S.

Denmark owns Greenland. Trump recently floated the idea of buying the island but said as recently as Sunday it wasn't a priority.

Denmark had called the idea "absurd."

Trump tweeted Tuesday that "based on Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's comments, that she would have no interest in discussing the purchase of Greenland, I will be postponing our meeting scheduled in two weeks for another time."

White House spokesman Judd Deere says Trump's visit to Denmark has been canceled.

Trump was scheduled to depart at the end of August on a trip that included stops in Denmark and Poland.

