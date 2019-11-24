Trump orders Great Smoky Moutains National Park rangers to patrol Mexican border

President Donald Trump ordered park rangers from national parks across the country to travel to the U.S.-Mexico border to help assist with border protection.

The order has even brought park rangers from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park to work with Border Patrol agents to fight illegal immigration and drug traffickers.

GSMNP is a part of the rotation coordinated by the Regional Office, according to park representatives. Park representatives said the park was asked to send two park rangers for two-week detail assignments in the Fall of 2019.

Next year, the park was asked to provide two people for another two-week assignment.

